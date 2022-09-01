Lakes Area News: Iowa DNR to hold informational event on Sept. 8 about Big Spirit Lake

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will hold an informational event on Sept. 8 talking about habitat management, recreational use, forest plans and wildlife populations at the Anglers Bay/Hales Slough area on the northeast side of Big Spirit Lake.

That area underwent an extensive restoration project over the past couple of years.

DNR officials say the Sept. 8 meeting will serve as a follow-up to that, with some of the work, including some forest restoration, being a work in process.

Restoration of native aquatic vegetation was another key component of the project. Most of that work was wrapped up a year or so ago.

