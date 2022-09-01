Lane restrictions on Hwy 60 in Windom begin Sept. 6

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists traveling on Highway 60 should anticipate some delays, next Tuesday.

Those traveling on Hwy 60--between Hwy 62 (6th St.) in Windom and County Hwy 15 (470th Ave.) south of Windom--can expect lane restrictions beginning Tues., Sept. 6, as crews install new striping and signs.

The project includes restriping the road to reduce Hwy 60 from four lanes to two lanes in that area. This will extend the turn lanes near the Hwy 71 intersection, and adding additional signage.

The work is expected to be complete by late-September, weather permitting.

Below are some work zone reminders:

Drive the speed limit .

Don’t drive distracted.

Move over to give workers room to safely complete their work.

Avoid unnecessary lane changes.

Be patient.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

