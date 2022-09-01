Mankato Pridefest 2022 adds new event to its schedule

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 21 years, Mankato Pridefest has partied all over town, celebrating identity, expression, and community.

Starting September 8, Pridefest will return with many free events.

This year, Pridefest kicks off with a new event: the Share Your Pride: Queer Photo Series at the 410 Project.

Anyone is welcome to submit their photos before Sep. 5 at festival@scmnpride.org.

“It’s really any photos that allow the photographers to show their experience through their own lens,” South Central Minnesota Pride board chair Charlie Johnston said.

The crowd-favorite Queeraoke will come back to the Loose Moose Saloon on Friday.

And Saturday will hold the bulk of celebrations.

In the morning, a pride parade will flood Riverfront Drive, all in honor of the former SCMN executive director Jessica Flatequal, who passed away in 2019.

But her legacy still lives on.

“We wanted to name the parade in her memory because of all the work she did for LQBTQ+ rights and activism,” Johnston said.

After the parade, a festival with live music and drag shows will take place at Riverfront Park at noon.

Every year, the festival honors a person or organization that dedicates work and support for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

This year, the festival’s honoree is the Old Town association.

“We wanted to really celebrate that group of businesses- it’s a great way to celebrate and give back, from us to them, for all of the things they’ve done for us over the years,” Johnston said.

Following the pride festival, a pride party will be held at the Atomic Star.

And Sunday features many events around Mankato, like the youth party at the Wow!Zone and drags shows at The 507 and Nolabelle Kitchen + Bar.

“I would say get a morning ticket for one restaurant and then go next door and get the later time ticket for the second one, so you don’t miss either one of those shows,” Johnston said.

Visit the South Central Minnesota Pride website to learn more about volunteering or entering the parade.

