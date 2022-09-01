Mankato recovery facility honors International Overdose Awareness Day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I have had friends and family who have died from an overdose. And if we can reach one person and save one life, then that’s a win for me,” said Jeanette Gosha, a Beyond Brink volunteer and Walk to Remember coordinator, who is also celebrating 16 years of sobriety.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state reported 1,286 overdose deaths in 2021, averaging more than three deaths from an overdose every day.

“It’s been so much worse since COVID started,” Gosha said.

“I also am in recovery myself. I just remember through the pandemic, there wasn’t much that they could get out to do and that really hurt people in their recovery process,” said Melinda Keim, a certified peer recovery specialist at Beyond Brink.

That’s why it’s WEcovery/Beyond Brink’s mission to help individuals and families suffering from substance-use disorders.

To commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day, WEcovery will host a candlelight vigil to remember the lives lost due to overdose.

“To reduce the stigma of death-related overdoses and acknowledge grieving families who have lost somebody,” Keim said.

“People need to know that it’s not that person that you think looks like an addict... It can be anybody,” Gosha said.

But WEcovery won’t stop at just one vigil.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, the organization will host a day of activities through the Walk for Recovery event, teaching others that through community, recovery is tangible.

“It is possible. When people fall down, they get back up. The most important thing is that we’re here for each other,” Gosha said.

“To show people that they can have fun in recovery and generate hope that there is life after what they’ve been through,” Keim said.

Anyone struggling with addiction can visit WEcovery/Beyond Brink’s website for more information.

