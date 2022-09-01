Your Photos
Maverick Insider debuts with a behind-the-scenes look at the MSU football team

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every Thursday, KEYC Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger will be taking a behind-the-scenes look at Minnesota State athletic programs.

The first guest on Maverick Insider is Todd Hoffner, head coach of the Minnesota State football team, who talks about the upcoming season and the team’s season opener against Bemidji State.

Use the player above to watch the full video.

Maverick Insider: Todd Hoffner previews the upcoming season (Part 2)
