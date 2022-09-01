Meteorological fall to start off with summer-like conditions sticking around

Summer-like conditions from heat to humidity will linger in the area despite Meteorological Fall starting today.

Meteorological seasons go the average temperature over the course of three months. For example, the three hottest months on average are June, July, and August, which makes those months part of Meteorological Summer. September, October, and November are typically more mild on average, which puts them part of Meteorological Fall. Astronomical seasons (like the autumnal equinox, depend on the tilting of the Earth).

Today will be hot and humid with mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the upper-80s through the afternoon hours. Dew points will hover in the upper-60s and low-70s, making it feel pretty sticky/humid outside. This could lead to a heat index in the low to mid-90s. Tonight will remain mostly clear, warm, and muggy as temperatures dip into the upper-60s and low-70s by Friday morning.

Friday will be another summer-like day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s and possible even the low-90s through the afternoon hours with dew points hover in the upper-60s and low-70s. It will be another hot and humid day, with a potential heat index in the mid-90s possible. Thankfully, we are expecting a weak cold front to pass through the area on Friday. This will not only cool us off for Labor Day Weekend, but also take away the humidity (or moisture in the atmosphere), which will make it more comfortable feeling outside. Shower and thunderstorm chances remain low through the day on Friday, with mainly isolated chances possible. A few pop up thunderstorms are possible in northern Iowa through the late evening hours, and due to the heat, sunshine, and humidity expected in the area through the afternoon hours, there could be a couple of isolated severe storms. Should any storm grow to severe strength, the main threats include damaging winds/gusts and large hail possible. The threat of a tornado or two is very, very low.

Labor Day Weekend is looking to be absolutely wonderful thanks to the weak cold front. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will hover in the mid to upper-70s with little to no humidity, making for comfortable conditions for the weekend. Skies will also remain mostly sunny through the day time and mostly clear through the overnight hours, which will be perfect for day time grilling/picnics and campfires at night.

Labor Day, or Monday, will remain on the sunny side but temperatures will increase back into the low 80s with a hint of humidity expected. Though, the day should remain relatively pleasant. Temperatures will dip into the mid-60s by Tuesday morning.

The remainder of next week is looking to remain mostly sunny and warm with highs mainly in the low to mid-80s through the week with just a hint of humidity as dew points are expected to hover in the mid to upper-50s and low to mid-60s.

By next weekend, we will start to see an increase in clouds with minor rain chances possible on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will slowly start to drop into the mid to upper-70s through the weekend with just a hint of humidity sticking around.

