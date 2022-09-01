Minnesota farmers donate soy-based shoes to Mankato Clinic health care workers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Wednesday morning, Mankato Clinic health care workers received Sketchers soy-based shoes.

The Stepping Up campaign strives to inform both farming and nonfarming communities about the various environmental advantages of soybeans.

The Blue Earth County Corn and Soybean Growers Board donated a total of 70 Sketcher shoes.

They say it’s a way to say thank you to the health care workers in the community.

“Agriculture is the lifeblood of any society. Right here in Mankato, southern Minnesota, it is the utmost lifeblood of how our culture, our backbone and our communities have been built upon,” said Travis Stewart, chairman of the Blue Earth County Corn and Soybean Growers Association. “Just continuously create awareness within our community of the different components that agriculture brings to society in so many different ways, it’s amazing.

Blue Earth County is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, a farmer-led board that oversees investment on behalf of almost 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota.

“We’re very gracious that we were chosen to go ahead and receive the shoes,” Mankato Clinic Human Resources Director Keith Bauer said. “The cool aspect there is to go ahead and think that quite possibly some of these shoes were made using soybeans grown locally here in Blue Earth County.”

With the campaign, the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council hopes to highlight farmer profitability and promote the uses of the bean while making community connections.

