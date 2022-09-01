Your Photos
Minnesota nurses’ union gives notice of strike plans

FILE - Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses say members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached.(None)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Union leaders representing some 15,000 Minnesota nurses say members will strike for three days beginning Sept. 12 if labor agreements cannot be reached.

The strike notice follows weeks of unsuccessful negotiations and involves seven health care systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth.

Nurses have taken issue with not only wages, but staffing levels which they say are dangerously low and with support following the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospitals have argued that the proposals by the union and its nurses are too costly.

Good Morning Give Back in September: MRCI