MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips.

Motorists should slow down and pay attention in anticipation of school bus zones and neighborhoods, as well as come to a complete stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that displays the red flashing lights.

However, if there is a school bus stop violation, they have cameras to refer back to the license plate.

