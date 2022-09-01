MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school
Published: Sep. 1, 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips.
Motorists should slow down and pay attention in anticipation of school bus zones and neighborhoods, as well as come to a complete stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that displays the red flashing lights.
However, if there is a school bus stop violation, they have cameras to refer back to the license plate.
