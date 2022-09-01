Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN State Patrol issues bus safety reminder as kids head back to school

As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips for school...
As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips for school bus safety.(Kanawha Schools hold bus safety workshop ahead of first day)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As another school year quickly approaches, the Minnesota State Patrol has a few tips.

Motorists should slow down and pay attention in anticipation of school bus zones and neighborhoods, as well as come to a complete stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that displays the red flashing lights.

However, if there is a school bus stop violation, they have cameras to refer back to the license plate.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?

Latest News

MRCI named to 2020 Mankato Marathon Charity Program
Good Morning Give Back in September: MRCI
A Gofundme has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy, Samuel Carver, who was...
Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident
A Gofundme has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy, Samuel Carver, who was...
Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident
MRCI is this month’s Good Morning Give Back organization. Kelsey and Lisa visited MRCI to learn...
Good Morning Give Back in September: MRCI