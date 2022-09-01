Your Photos
Mother receives Saved By the Belt Award from Minnesota State Patrol

On Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol recognized Kelsie Quale for securing her and her son’s safety with the Saved by the Belt Award.
By Nick Beck
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On the morning of May 18th, Kelsie Quale was traveling westbound on County Road 60 near Le Sueur when an eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lane and struck the left side of her vehicle.

“That morning I remember I was running late for work and I said ‘two extra minutes isn’t going to hurt,’ that amount of time I was going to be late to work. And I took those two extra minutes to make sure he was belted in properly... and I saved his life,” Quale recalled.

Authorities say the other driver was impaired from a controlled substance and died at the crash scene.

Although her son survived with bumps and bruises, Quale had to be airlifted for immediate medical attention.

“When you think about him only coming away from that crash with only bumps and bruises, I said it definitely tells the story of the importance of making sure they’re belted in properly,” Quale said.

On Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol recognized Quale for securing her and her son’s safety with the Saved by the Belt Award.

“In 2021, more than 61% of the state’s fatalities occurred in greater Minnesota. This is hard to believe considering more than half of the state’s population is in the Twin Cities metro area,” Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said.

From 2017-2021, a total of 22 children died in crashes on Minnesota roads. Of those, only seven are known to have been properly restrained. In that same time period, 91 children ages 0-7 were seriously injured in motor vehicle crashes, with only 47 of those being properly restrained in their seats.

“It is difficult to measure the number of successful outcomes stemming from seatbelt citations, this crash is a good reminder that seatbelts and child restraints save lives,” Minnesota State Patrol Capt. Jean Cemensky said.

