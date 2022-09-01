Your Photos
Vulnerable Mankato adult goes missing at State Fair

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated from his group while at the Fair, last night.(Minnesota BCA)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mankato man who is considered a vulnerable adult has gone missing from the State Fair and authorities ask for the public’s help in locating him.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Brian Lawrence Nienstadt, 60, was separated from his group while at the Fair, last night.

According to the BCA’s description, Nienstadt is a white, 5′6″ male, weighing 135 lbs.

He has brown hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Minnesota State Fair Police Department.

