2-year-old boy suffered abuse for most of life before final beating, authorities say

Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy suffered continuous physical abuse before he died earlier this year. (Source: KTRK, family handout, Wharton County Jail)
By Jessica Wiley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - Authorities in Texas say a child suffered continuous physical abuse before he died in May.

Extended family members shared that they were devastated to hear about 2-year-old Daniel Escamia’s death.

According to the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office, he was found beaten with his body enduring continuous physical abuse.

The boy’s mother, Rebecca Lynn Hart, is currently in jail. She has been charged with capital murder. The child’s father, Eddie Escamia, has been charged with child endangerment with bodily injury.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Daniel’s young life was dotted with abuse and neglect investigations, with the first coming soon after he was born. The department confirmed a March 2020 allegation of neglect after the baby tested positive for drugs.

A year later, allegations of physical abuse and neglect were neither substantiated nor disproven, but in April of this year, authorities said the risk assessment for Daniel and his two siblings was high.

Two weeks later, the boy died.

According to the family services report, Daniel had unexplained injuries all over his body the day he died.

The department confirmed he had not been fed and was forced to sleep in a closet by himself in a filthy home. His brother and sister were removed from the house.

Previously, the parents were given family-based safety services. Investigators said the two people who were supposed to protect him did not.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

