Amber Alert issued for missing 6-year-old in Florida

An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Florida for Jorge “JoJo” Morales, 6, who was last seen Saturday in Miami. He may be with 45-year-old Jorge Morales.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for missing 6-year-old boy.

Jorge “JoJo” Morales was last seen Saturday in the area of the 23700 block of Southwest 184th Avenue in Miami.

He is described as 3 feet tall and 50 pounds with brown hair and eyes, and he was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and black shoes.

The child may be in the company of 45-year-old Jorge Morales, 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Based on additional information provided by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the Missing Child Alert issued Wednesday for the child has been upgraded to an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

