Back to school: MAPS highlight importance of mental health resources

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Mankato Area Public schools gets ready to welcome back thousands of students, one thing on their mind is mental health.

“Last year we saw students come back a little dysregulated. Some had anxiety, some were fearful about coming to school. I mean, let’s be honest, the last few years were a disruption to students,” said Scott Hare, Director of Student Support Services for MAPS.

After almost two years of remote and hybrid instruction, many students are excited for the upcoming year.

Yet for some, the return to the classroom can spike levels of anxiety.

“We have seen significant increases in depression, anxiety, eating disorders, substance use, suicidal ideation. So we want teachers and parents to start to really be aware of any changes that they might see in their kids,” explained Janice Schreier, Clinical Therapist for Mayo Clinic Health System.

MAPS says they are highlighting all of their mental health services as well as ensuring a safe and supportive environment.

“An incredible student support staff that’s guidance counselors, school psychologists and social workers , and also our licensed school nurses. And they do an incredible job working with our students and families, as well as collaborating with our,” added Hare.

Mayo Clinic Health System says schools are crucial in our communities to support children and their families.

“Some of the best people to help kids with managing mental health conditions are their parents, their families, their teachers,” Scheier said. “We always think it’s the psychiatrist or the therapist, but it’s really the people that are with them in the day to day are the best people to help them with managing symptoms.

They say schools provide more than a learning environment but an opportunity for students to engage in physical and social activities which could help with their mental health.

“If parents are worried about their students and where their students are at, or if students themselves are feeling anxious about the school year, reach out to someone at their school in terms of their student support services, we’re there to help, " explained Hare.

In response to the increase of anxiety in kids, teens, and adults, Mayo Clinic Health System is offering a free webinar, “Empowering Families: Strengthening Youth Mental Health.”

It will take place Sept. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mayo Clinic says it will offer a combination of life skills for parents and their children which can have a therapeutic impact on youth mental health.

