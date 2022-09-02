Your Photos
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice, with damages already estimated to be about $1 million.(MGN)
By Maddie Paul and Sean Morawczynski
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - An overnight fire left the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice.

New Ulm Fire says responders arrived around 1 a.m. on Friday, noticing smoke coming from the building.

The fire was under control in 45 minutes with Fire and Police on site for approximately three-and-a-half hours.

According to General Manager Becky Portner, the kitchen and waitress station are a complete loss, and the bar side of the restaurant has heavy smoke damage.

The restaurant says it’s unsure when it will be up and running again, but repairs are already estimated to be over $1 million.

