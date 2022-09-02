Heat, humidity to decrease leading to pleasant holiday weekend

The heat and humidity will come to an end after a weak cold front moves through the area Friday night, leading to a pleasant and comfortable Labor Day Weekend with highs in the 70s and little to no humidity expected.

Today will continue to stay on the hot and humid side as temperatures rise into the upper-80s with a heat index likely in the low-90s through the afternoon hours with mostly sunny skies. A few clouds here and there will move through the area ahead of the weak cold front that is projected to move through later this evening and tonight. As the clouds move through the area, a few isolated, pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible due to the heat and humidity. Despite the isolated chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm, rain chances in general remain very, very low. As the cold front moves through later this evening and tonight, there will be little to no rain expected with the passage of the front. Despite the lack of rain expected with this cold front, we will still see a drop in temperatures and a nice decrease in humidity for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s with mostly clear skies overnight into tomorrow morning.

Saturday will be wonderful with lots of sunshine expected. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s through the afternoon hours and little to no humidity expected. Saturday night will remain clear and quiet as well as comfortable as temperatures dip into the low-50s by Sunday morning. Some areas may even dip into the upper-40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another pleasant day with more sunshine, highs hovering in the mid-70s and little to no humidity once again. Sunday night will remain clear and comfortable as temperatures dip into the mid-50s by Monday morning.

Monday, or Labor Day, will remain pleasant. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs hovering in the low-80s. Despite the low-80s through the afternoon hours, it will still feel comfortable as dew points are going to hover in the upper-50s and low-60s, which means we may only have a hint of humidity at most and you may not even notice it. Monday night will remain clear and quiet as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Thursday of next week will continue to stay sunny and relatively comfortable with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-80s and dew points hovering in the mid to upper-50s and low-60s.

By the end of next week, another frontal system, most likely a cold front, will be moving through the area bringing in some showers and thunderstorms to the area Friday night and Saturday. Friday will start off partly cloudy with highs in the upper-70s, but clouds will increase through the evening hours as showers and thunderstorms move in late Friday night/early Saturday morning. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with morning to early afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-70s through the afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will most likely clear out of the area late Saturday afternoon and early evening, leaving partly cloudy skies and comfortable conditions for Saturday night as temperatures dip into the mid-50s.

Sunday of next weekend will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain cooler with highs in the low to mid-70s.

