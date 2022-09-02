Your Photos
KEYC receives Emmy award nomination for news excellence

KEYC News Now has been nominated for a regional Emmy® award for News Excellence.
(Upper Midwest Chapter of National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - KEYC News Now has been nominated for an Emmy® award.

The nomination is for News Excellence from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Upper Midwest Chapter, serving Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota.

The entries were judged by peers in television news from across the country.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by our peers with this nomination. Local news is truly a team effort. There are many people involved each day that you don’t see on TV and it takes each and every person for a newscast to come together. This nomination wouldn’t be possible without everyone,” said KEYC News Director Mitch Keegan.

“I could not be prouder of this team. They work hard and strive to serve our community each day. So nice to see the team recognized with such a prestigious award nomination,” said Michele Gors, KEYC Vice President and General Manager.

The winners will be announced at a gala in mid October.

KEYC News Now is owned by Gray Media Group.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

