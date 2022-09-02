A lovely Labor Day weekend

A cold front will move across the region this afternoon and evening, bringing a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. After the front passes, cooler and less humid air will move in, leaving us with an incredible Labor Day weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny, warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, especially south and east of Mankato. The overall severe weather threat is low, but small hail or strong straight line wind gusts are possible with any storms that do develop.

The cold front responsible for the isolated thunderstorms will move out of our region this evening. As it goes, it will blow out the heat and humidity and bring in cooler, more comfortable weather that will carry us through the holiday weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Labor Day will be sunny with high temps in the low 80s.

After Labor Day, the heat and humidity will return as we head into an extended period of warm, dry weather that will last through the 10 Day Forecast period and beyond. While there may be a few isolated thunderstorms by late next week, it’s still way too early to get specific with where or when. I know there are still folks that need rain. We will keep a very close eye on any chances for rain as we head into next week.

