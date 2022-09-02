Your Photos
Mankato leaders ask for input on pedestrian crossing study near MSU campus

Several local groups are partnering to study one of the busiest pedestrian crossings in Mankato.
By Sofia Martinez
Sep. 1, 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Several local groups are partnering to study one of the busiest pedestrian crossings in Mankato.

The study commissioned by the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization, Minnesota State University, Mankato, City of Mankato, and Blue Earth County will look at pedestrian connectivity on Stadium Road between the intersections of Ellis Avenue and Warren Street.

The street sees around 12,000 vehicles per day and is a key connector for the campus.

(Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization)

But over the last 10 years, safety issues have arisen.

The goal of the study is to develop potential solutions for improved travel conditions.

“We want to make sure that we’re providing this need to the community; one that makes sense and that is desired,” stated Shawn Schloesser, associate director of transportation for the City of Mankato. “Because once these concepts get put into concrete, they’re there for a really long time. So we certainly want to hear from our community members and make sure that we’re providing them with something that makes sense and what they want.”

Community members can submit comments on the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization’s website.

