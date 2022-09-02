MN Soymeal travels to Uzbekistan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Soybean will lead an inaugural trade mission out of the country to expand its market.

The Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) will travel to Central Asia’s Uzbekistan for a soymeal trade mission on Sept. 5.

In August, the organization made history after being the first to ship 700 metric tons of US soymeal to Uzbekistan.

MSR&PC have been investing in Uzbekistan since 2020.

KEYC News Now will have more information about the organization’s travels and industry impact in the weeks to come.

