Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN Soymeal travels to Uzbekistan

The Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council will travel to Central Asia’s Uzbekistan for...
The Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council will travel to Central Asia’s Uzbekistan for a soymeal trade mission on Sept. 5.(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Soybean will lead an inaugural trade mission out of the country to expand its market.

The Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council (MSR&PC) will travel to Central Asia’s Uzbekistan for a soymeal trade mission on Sept. 5.

In August, the organization made history after being the first to ship 700 metric tons of US soymeal to Uzbekistan.

MSR&PC have been investing in Uzbekistan since 2020.

KEYC News Now will have more information about the organization’s travels and industry impact in the weeks to come.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
Police responded to a fatal crash on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal, earlier this morning.
Authorities respond to fatal crash near Lake Crystal
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located

Latest News

FILE - The company scouts around 2,000 seasonal employees, each fall. This year, it’s ahead of...
Fun.com sees business, staffing boom
KEYC News Now has been nominated for a regional Emmy® award for News Excellence.
KEYC receives Emmy award nomination for news excellence
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is cautioning hunters about the ongoing dangers...
Worry over avian flu hangs over waterfowl hunting season