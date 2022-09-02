Your Photos
Pick of the Litter: Salem

Salem, an adoptable cat at BENCHS
Salem, an adoptable cat at BENCHS(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Salem.

He’s a friendly and energetic feline.

When he’s not playing with toys, Salem enjoys cuddling and napping in the sunlight.

This is his second stay at BENCHS.

Salem was adopted, but the owners returned him to the shelter.

He’s still searching for a forever home.

Anyone interested in adopting Salem is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

Pick of the Litter: Sinbad