Pick of the Litter: Salem

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Salem.

He’s a friendly and energetic feline.

When he’s not playing with toys, Salem enjoys cuddling and napping in the sunlight.

This is his second stay at BENCHS.

Salem was adopted, but the owners returned him to the shelter.

He’s still searching for a forever home.

Anyone interested in adopting Salem is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

