Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato

By Nick Beck
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota pickleball fans will soon rejoice as the Picklebarn is weeks away from opening.

According to owners Mitch and Sidney Elofson, they’re just adding the tiny details like furniture and painting, but most importantly, finishing the courts.

They added another layer of covering on Wednesday.

The venue will host a Mankato Pickleball Association meet on Sept. 11, and a soft opening to follow.

Layer four of cushion is complete!! 👏

Posted by Picklebarn on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Still, they say they’re ready for Mankato to see all the tiny details.

”Hopefully it’s kind of a fun little hangout, yeah this chandelier we got in honor of my grandma, and the flagpole from our uncle Jim, little things that people might not notice, but we hope will make a difference,” Sidney Elofson said.

For more information on Picklebarn’s development, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

