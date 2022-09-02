Sheriff’s investigators refer ATV crash to county attorney’s office to consider charges

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is referring an ATV crash that turned fatal to the county attorney’s office to consider charges.

The incident happened on a river embankment near Eleanor Street in South Bend Township on August 14. Two people were reportedly riding a 2016 Polaris ATV northbound on the embankment and were thrown from the machine as it rolled downhill toward the river.

32-year-old Karissa Beth Bode of North Mankato later died at the hospital and 30-year-old Joshua Michael Wieland, of rural Mankato was hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office says an additional investigation, including surveillance video, has led them to refer to the case to the county attorney’s office to consider criminal-vehicular injury or criminal-vehicular homicide charges against Wieland, who was operating the ATV during the crash. Initial information given following the crash had stated Bode was the operator of the ATV.

