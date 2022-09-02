St. Clair/Loyola football ready for 2022 campaign

ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) -Friday night lights are back! A ton of games on the slate for Friday night, including the St. Clair Loyola Spartans’ season opener against United South Central.

For the Spartans, it’s a chance to build off last year’s successful 7-3 campaign which included a Section 2AA playoff win over New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva. Here’s more from St. Clair/Loyola and their expectations for 2022.

”I’m really excited with how we’re looking this year. I think a lot of guys are in great condition. We have guys that played a lot of reps last year, some guys haven’t, but they look good in practice,” said Jack Skubitz, senior center.

The Spartans’ program continues to grow as the co-op enters another year with around 50 players out for football which includes a talented senior class.

“We’ve grown up together through our entire high school careers. We see each other as a family, I’d say everyone sees each other as a family on this team, we’re basically brothers,” said Carter Hughes, senior tackle.

The Spartans trenches are littered with experience across the board, and the team expects to use solid line play to dictate games.

“I think our line is going to be pretty dang good. We’ve got big guys, running back, we’ll be good. Line is going to push, and we’ll be solid in the backfield,” said Brandon Karels, said senior tackle/defensive end.

St. Clair/Loyola figures to be in the mix in what’s going to be another deep Section 2AA tournament this season, and the Spartans expect to play with a certain level of intensity every time they take the field.

“Definitely a lot of energy. We’ll bring it every game, every practice. We bring it and have a lot of fun. A lot of connections here, we play and have a lot of fun,” said Jacob Youngerberg, senior nose tackle.

