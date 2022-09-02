Your Photos
Worry over avian flu hangs over waterfowl hunting season

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is cautioning hunters about the ongoing dangers of avian influenza when handling harvested birds.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Today is the first day of waterfowl hunting season and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is cautioning hunters about the ongoing dangers of avian influenza when handling harvested birds.

Early goose season, as well as an experimental early teal season, begin today.

Teal season and goose season go until Sept. 7 and Sept. 18, respectively.

While the virus presents a low risk to humans, it is important to avoid contact with sick birds and be mindful that the virus may also be transported by your hunting equipment.

Waterfowl hunters might see DNR staff at some landings where voluntary sampling for avian influenza will be happening.

You can find more information on the avian influenza page of the DNR website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

