Mankato recovered addicts spread hope for recovery

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Spring Lake Park, the community came together to celebrate those who recovered from their substance addiction, as well as remember those who have passed from overdose.

“My dog here, Jeff, my boyfriend and I decided to name him after two of our friends that overdosed named Jeff,” Jeff’s owner and event attendee Mary Peralta said, celebrating seven years of sobriety.

“There’s just too many to name. And that’s the hard part of recovery: to actually watch these people pass from the disease of addiction. It’s really hard,” Jeff’s owner and event attendee Roger Gould said, celebrating seven years of sobriety.

Despite these challenges, Saturday’s We Walk for Recovery event by Beyond Brink supported those who broke their addictions and continued or started to recover.

“Keep connecting, because recovery is about connecting. We’re the lucky ones that made it here. That’s huge. You’re all miracles,” event emcee Kevin Langton said.

Adults, children, and even dogs participated in a mile-walk around Spring Lake.

And the greatest part about Saturday is not only showing that recovery is possible, but it can be fun.

Hundreds of people participated in Saturday’s activities, which included games, free food, a cupcake walk, a raffle and silent auction, as well as an ice bucket challenge.

“So, we encourage outside events, kind of like today, to meet people and to know that you’re not alone,” senior clinical director for Christian Family Solutions Jessica Smith said.

Ten local organizations helped spread awareness and advocate for recovery with informational booths and resources, such as Mankato’s newest half-way home business.

“We just believe that if the client is empowered to choose where they live, then having more of that choice is a good thing for them. It’s just nice to have the varying levels of care within Nuway,” Nuway’s communications & relations manager Amy Stephan said.

“I stick myself in the middle of these programs just because I know how I am. And once I get into not talking to people or not hanging around people, that’s when I’m going to fall back,” Gould said.

“We want to spread and let people know that there’s hope and healing. We want to be a source to help people live a full life,” Smith said.

Saturday’s event was a reminder for everyone that recovery is real.

“We’re a big community here that cares about people. That’s what it’s all about. Doesn’t matter what you’ve done. All we care about is that you want to recover,” Gould said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.