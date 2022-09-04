Your Photos
Reported shooting causes early closure of Minnesota State Fair Saturday

FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds as the 12-day Fair got underway in Falcon Heights, Minn. Minnesota State Fair officials strongly urged fairgoers Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to mask up both inside and outside but stopped short of imposing any mandates to fight the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus at the Great Minnesota-Get Together. The state fair opens Aug. 26, and runs through Labor Day.(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
By KEYC Staff
Sep. 4, 2022
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds.

The Minnesota State Fair Police Department issued a statement early Sunday saying that officers responded to a gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Liggett when the area was “heavily populated with fair guests and a large contingent of law enforcement.”

The statement said that later, officers located a victim with non-life threatening injuries, and paramedics took the victim to the hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is reassisting with the investigation.

