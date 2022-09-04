Reported shooting causes early closure of Minnesota State Fair Saturday
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds.
The Minnesota State Fair Police Department issued a statement early Sunday saying that officers responded to a gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Liggett when the area was “heavily populated with fair guests and a large contingent of law enforcement.”
The statement said that later, officers located a victim with non-life threatening injuries, and paramedics took the victim to the hospital.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is reassisting with the investigation.
