Reported shooting causes early closure of Minnesota State Fair Saturday

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KEYC) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds.

The Minnesota State Fair Police Department issued a statement early Sunday saying that officers responded to a gunshot shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Carnes Avenue and Liggett when the area was “heavily populated with fair guests and a large contingent of law enforcement.”

The statement said that later, officers located a victim with non-life threatening injuries, and paramedics took the victim to the hospital.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is reassisting with the investigation.

