Steam and gas engine event celebrates Rice County’s farming and community history

RICE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Rice County’s annual steam and gas engine event ended Sunday evening.

The three-day event lasted throughout labor day weekend.

This was the 48th annual event by Rice County Steam & Gas Engines, Inc.

Club organizers say the purpose of the event is to preserve history and encourage farm education through entertainment.

Event activities featured steam and gas engine parades, vehicle displays, live music, food and drink vendors, a flea market, and more.

Anyone could bring their own tractor or vehicle for the daily parades.

“And most of the older members grew up around farms, so they remember seeing many of these tractors working in the fields. And with a lot of this set-aside equipment, all of a sudden, people were finding it and fixing it up and saying ‘I’m going to bring mine to the show,” Rice County steam & gas engines, Inc., club member David Morrison said.

According to club treasurer Lee Engleby, the steam and gas engine parade is a crowd favorite, with hundreds of people watching from the sidelines.

But, the parade doesn’t hold just farm history- it has life history, as well.

“I was inspired by a friend of mine. Then, he started inviting me to some of these shows. When he passed away 36 years ago, I just started coming on my own. And then, another show said, we’re going to start a parade. And I said, ‘I think I can do that.’ And I’ve been doing that show for over 30 years,” Morrison said.

All money raised from gate admission and raffle entries will go toward the Rice County Steam & Gas club.

