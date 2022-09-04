Your Photos
Temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies to be expected
Sunny and comfortable Labor Day
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
This weekend will be wonderful for outdoor Labor Day celebrations.

Our slightly below average temperatures continue for the next few days, and we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for the remainder of the three day weekend.

Tonight, we can expect a low of 50 degrees, with some northeast winds around 5mph. Skies will remain clear overnight.

Tomorrow, we can expect plenty of sunshine and a high temperature of 74 degrees. Dew points in the mid 50s mean we will be dry and comfortable! This trend continues throughout the week for the most part, but we will see temperatures rise back into the mid to upper 80s by late week.

