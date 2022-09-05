9/11 traveling exhibit to visit MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A traveling 9 11 exhibit will be on will be on display at Minnesota State University, Mankato this week.

The exhibit will be located at the university’s Centennial Student Union Ballroom starting Wednesday through Sunday.

It was created by the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum and puts the focus on Minnesotans and their roles on 9/11 and during the global war on terror.

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

