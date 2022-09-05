Blue Earth County Library to help with resumé writing

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those in need of touching up on their resumés some professional help is being offered.

The Blue Earth County Library System has announced two upcoming classes on resumé writing.

Both classes will take place at the Blue Earth County Library, the first will be on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The second class will be on the following Thursday on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

The goal of each workshop is to provide participants with resumé strategies to attract interviews and improve their networking opportunities.

Topics covered will include resumé formats, the four basic parts of a resumé, how to write accomplishment statements and more!

Both sessions will be identical and are free to attend.

