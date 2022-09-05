Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Blue Earth County Library to help with resumé writing

The Blue Earth County Library System has announced two upcoming classes on resume writing.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For those in need of touching up on their resumés some professional help is being offered.

The Blue Earth County Library System has announced two upcoming classes on resumé writing.

Both classes will take place at the Blue Earth County Library, the first will be on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The second class will be on the following Thursday on Sept. 22 at 11 a.m.

The goal of each workshop is to provide participants with resumé strategies to attract interviews and improve their networking opportunities.

Topics covered will include resumé formats, the four basic parts of a resumé, how to write accomplishment statements and more!

Both sessions will be identical and are free to attend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: ‘A scary situation’: Witnesses and residents react to King St. shooting
Labor Day festivities
Rain or shine, the Labor Day festivites will go on
Phoenix hiking trails to shut down due to Excessive Heat Warning
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham
Homicide investigation at The Quest in Birmingham