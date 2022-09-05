Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Local restaurant rebounds against national labor shortages

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nationwide, job growth in food and beverage services has been slow, if not stagnant.

According to the National Restaurant Association (NRA), two out of three restaurants are understaffed, and more than 1.3 million job openings went unfilled in August 2022.

But local restaurants, like Pub 500, say they aren’t feeling the pressure.

“In fact, we’re actually maybe a little overstaffed right now. I think it’s been, in the last two weeks, many applications coming in that we just can’t hire anymore,” Pub 500 assistant general manager & front house manager Adam Andersen said.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) shows that the Minnesota unemployment rate has held a record low of 1.8% since July 2022.

But, at the same time, Minnesota food services ranked in the top three industry-sectors to lose the most jobs during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, it was tough to find people who were employed with us that wanted to work, because they were nervous. And we had to rearrange the entire restaurant because of the 6-foot rule,” Andersen said.

Despite the demands, many Minnesota restaurants are staying resilient and moving towards full recovery from the pandemic.

“I would say we are close to being back. There are reports that the service industry is back on track. We need to be able to sustain that to keep everything a-float,” Andersen said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

North Mankato farmer’s market introduces new seasonal items
FILE - The company scouts around 2,000 seasonal employees, each fall. This year, it’s ahead of...
Fun.com sees business, staffing boom
Picklebarn only weeks away from opening in Mankato
Josh Jepsen, 44, will succeed Raj Kalathur, who will continue as president of John Deere...
Deere Board of Directors elects new CFO