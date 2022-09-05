Local restaurant rebounds against national labor shortages

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Nationwide, job growth in food and beverage services has been slow, if not stagnant.

According to the National Restaurant Association (NRA), two out of three restaurants are understaffed, and more than 1.3 million job openings went unfilled in August 2022.

But local restaurants, like Pub 500, say they aren’t feeling the pressure.

“In fact, we’re actually maybe a little overstaffed right now. I think it’s been, in the last two weeks, many applications coming in that we just can’t hire anymore,” Pub 500 assistant general manager & front house manager Adam Andersen said.

Data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) shows that the Minnesota unemployment rate has held a record low of 1.8% since July 2022.

But, at the same time, Minnesota food services ranked in the top three industry-sectors to lose the most jobs during the pandemic.

“During the pandemic, it was tough to find people who were employed with us that wanted to work, because they were nervous. And we had to rearrange the entire restaurant because of the 6-foot rule,” Andersen said.

Despite the demands, many Minnesota restaurants are staying resilient and moving towards full recovery from the pandemic.

“I would say we are close to being back. There are reports that the service industry is back on track. We need to be able to sustain that to keep everything a-float,” Andersen said.

