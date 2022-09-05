Maverick Day of Service gives students, faculty ways to give back

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - During this week, the University Inauguration Committee has coordinated some opportunities for students, faculty and staff to participate in service activities for Maverick Day of Service.

Local organizations that are looking for some extra help include the Blue Earth County Historical Society which is looking for six to eight people to assist with a pollinator garden project.

Volunteers would be working from 8 a.m. to noon to identify and remove weeds and help plant native pollinator plants.

Other chances to help volunteer include helping Greater Mankato Area United Way stamp envelopes for their next Books for Kids mailing, helping the Habitat for Humanity ReStore with donations and store maintenance and help My Place prepare for the first day of the new school year program.

