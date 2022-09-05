Your Photos
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County

The 36-year-old man was stopped for speeding on I-94 south of Eau Claire when a trooper noticed signs of impairment.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence in Eau Claire County on Sunday.

36-year-old Sean Renspe of Stacy, Minn. was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a trooper stopped Renspe’s vehicle for speeding on I-94 westbound between the Highway 53 and Highway 93 exits to Eau Claire.

According to a release by the State Patrol, at 10:13 a.m. Sunday, a trooper stopped Renspe’s vehicle for speeding and noticed that Renspe showed signs of impairment. After doing a field sobriety test, Renspe was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for a blood draw before being taken to the Eau Claire County Jail. The State Patrol arrested Renspe on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance with a minor in the vehicle, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the State Patrol, it is Renspe’s first offense for OWI.

The child, a boy, was left in the care of his mother, according to the State Patrol.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

