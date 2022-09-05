MSU Mankato celebrating inauguration week

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is celebrating the inauguration of current President Edward Inch.

Inch has served as MSU’s president since July 1 of last year.

The university will be celebrating inauguration week with events starting Tuesday with a faculty and staff BBQ lunch.

Students are also invited to share pizza with the president from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. that day.

On Thursday, the general public is invited to take part in self-guided tours across campus, which go from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The week wraps up with a formal inauguration ceremony for Inch on Friday at Bresnan Arena.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.