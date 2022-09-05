Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MSU Mankato celebrating inauguration week

Minnesota State University, Mankato is celebrating the inauguration of current President Edward Inch.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato is celebrating the inauguration of current President Edward Inch.

Inch has served as MSU’s president since July 1 of last year.

The university will be celebrating inauguration week with events starting Tuesday with a faculty and staff BBQ lunch.

Students are also invited to share pizza with the president from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. that day.

On Thursday, the general public is invited to take part in self-guided tours across campus, which go from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The week wraps up with a formal inauguration ceremony for Inch on Friday at Bresnan Arena.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

During this week, the University Inauguration Committee has coordinated some opportunities for...
Maverick Day of Service gives students, faculty ways to give back
Minnesota State University, Mankato is celebrating the inauguration of current President Edward...
MSU Mankato celebrating inauguration week
A rise in temperatures is expected this week before a weekend cool down due to a passing cold...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 9-5-22 - clipped version
A traveling 9111 exhibit will be on will be on display at Minnesota State University, Mankato...
9/11 traveling exhibit to visit MSU Mankato