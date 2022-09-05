No. 13 Florida volleyball team drops 4-set match to No. 4 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Min. (WCJB) - For the second consecutive match, the No. 13 Florida volleyball team lost to a top-25 ranked opponent.

The Gators (3-2) fell in four sets to fourth-ranked Minnesota (3-1), on the road, Sunday.

The orange and blue dropped the first and third sets 22-25, and the fourth set in a score of 16-25. Mary Wise’s squad did manage to claim the second set, 25-17, but that was the only bright spot for the team in the match.

Marina Markova paced the Gators with 15 kills, followed by Merritt Beason and Sofia Victoria, who each recorded 11. Alexis Stuckey handed out 33 assists.

The team did manage to register 14 blocks, but just didn’t score enough crucial points to swing the outcome.

This is the first time the orange and blue lost back-to-back matches against ranked opponents since 2019, when they lost to Stanford and Minnesota.

Florida will return to the court on September 10 for the Sunshine Invitational. The Gators will host Georgia Southern, Florida Gulf Coast, and Virginia Commonwealth in a two-day tournament.

