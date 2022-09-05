Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

North Mankato farmer’s market introduces new seasonal items

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato farmer’s market started shelving new, seasonal items on Sep. 5.

Every Monday, the market takes over the South Central College parking lot.

This is the market’s sixth season.

Many attendees came to the college to spend their Labor Day holiday looking at the newest fall produce, plants, blankets, décor, and more.

Vendors say Monday’s market was a fun transition out of summer items because fall produce can be both decorative and consumable.

“Fall’s coming out so I have a bunch of Winter squash, and pumpkins, and gourds, and all of that. I think Fall season- I do a lot better in the Fall. I like Fall, personally, more. I decorate everything with my fall stuff,” Steele Lake Farms owner and vendor Kati Danielson said.

The market first opened on June 6, and its expected to close on Oct. 17.

The next farmer’s market will be Monday, Sep. 12, starting at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Demolition of the former Long John Silver’s on Madison Avenue will start today. The site will...
Long John Silvers demolition begins

Latest News

The exhibit was created by the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum and puts the focus on...
9/11 traveling exhibit to visit MSU Mankato
During this week, the University Inauguration Committee has coordinated some opportunities for...
Maverick Day of Service gives students, faculty ways to give back
A traveling 9111 exhibit will be on will be on display at Minnesota State University, Mankato...
9/11 traveling exhibit to visit MSU Mankato
The Blue Earth County Library System has announced two upcoming classes on resume writing.
Blue Earth County Library to help with resumé writing