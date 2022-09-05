North Mankato farmer’s market introduces new seasonal items

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato farmer’s market started shelving new, seasonal items on Sep. 5.

Every Monday, the market takes over the South Central College parking lot.

This is the market’s sixth season.

Many attendees came to the college to spend their Labor Day holiday looking at the newest fall produce, plants, blankets, décor, and more.

Vendors say Monday’s market was a fun transition out of summer items because fall produce can be both decorative and consumable.

“Fall’s coming out so I have a bunch of Winter squash, and pumpkins, and gourds, and all of that. I think Fall season- I do a lot better in the Fall. I like Fall, personally, more. I decorate everything with my fall stuff,” Steele Lake Farms owner and vendor Kati Danielson said.

The market first opened on June 6, and its expected to close on Oct. 17.

The next farmer’s market will be Monday, Sep. 12, starting at 3 p.m.

