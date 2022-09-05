Your Photos
One man injured after shooting in Mason City

(MGN)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – One man was injured and another arrested in a shooting in Mason City early Sunday morning.

According to the Mason City Police Department, officers responded to a report of gunfire in the area of the 900 block of North Washington Avenue around 4:12 a.m. Sunday.

Officers reportedly found a male victim in the 100 block of 10th Street Northwest suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital by medics, his condition is unknown.

The investigation led to a search warrant being served at a residence in the 900 block of North Washington Avenue.

Police said a handgun was recovered during the search warrant, and they arrested 31-year-old Reggie Isiah Williams during the search.

Williams was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Anyone with information should contact the Mason City Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Mason City Police Department.

