Patchy morning fog possible tomorrow

Mix of sunshine and clouds for Labor Day
Emily's PM Forecast 9/4
By Emily Merz
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Morning fog is possible as we kick off Labor Day tomorrow, but then we’re left with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

As we go through tonight, we will see mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 54 degrees. Winds will be from the east-southeast 5-10mph.

Tomorrow morning, mostly before 9 am, patchy fog is possible. It could be thick in places, especially near bodies of water. Use extra caution if you’re driving during these hours.

After the fog dissipates, we can expect a high of 76 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

After tomorrow, we can expect to warm up as we approach next weekend, with temperatures in the high 80s. Humidity will stay relatively low.

