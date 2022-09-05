Your Photos
A sunny, warm week ahead

KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
It’s going to feel more like summer than fall for kids heading back to school on Tuesday. The week ahead will be mostly sunny and warmer than average, with cooler temps and scattered showers possible by the weekend.

The rest of Labor Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the lower 60s by daybreak Tuesday.

Kids headed back to school tomorrow will be thankful for the AC. Tuesday will be sunny, warmer and more humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. That trend will continue through the week, with high temps climbing into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front will move across the region late this week into the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and scattered showers by Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

