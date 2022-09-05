Temperatures to heat up ahead of weekend cold front

After a pleasant and comfortable Labor Day Weekend, temperatures are going to heat back up into the 80s by this week ahead of a weekend cold front that will cool temperatures back down.

Today will start off with some patchy fog around the area, temperatures in the 50s, and some cloudy skies mixed in. As we make our way through the morning hours, skies will gradually clear up becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon hours as fog dissipates and temperatures rise into the mid-70s. Tonight we will return to partly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures hover around the 60-degree mark by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with temperatures rising into the low-80s by the afternoon hours. As temperatures gradually heat up through this week, humidity will also slowly ramp up, making it slightly sticky/humid feeling outside. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be sunny, warm, and humid as temperatures rise into the mid-80s by the afternoon hours. Dew points will hover between the low to mid-60s through the afternoon hours, leading to a hint of stickiness outside. Wednesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures hover in the mid-60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be the hottest and windiest day of the week ahead of the cold front expected to move through between Friday and Saturday of this coming weekend. Temperatures will rise into the upper-80s by the afternoon hours as dew points hover in the low-60s, making it feel just a tad sticky outside with plenty of sunshine to take advantage of. Winds will be ranging between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Things will slowly start to change Thursday night into Friday as clouds move into the area and temperatures drop into the low to mid-60s.

Friday will be cooler with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. As temperatures rise into the mid to upper-70s through the afternoon hours, skies will go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy ahead of showers and a few thunderstorms possible. The active weather will move in through the evening hours and linger through the overnight hours, and into Saturday morning as temperatures hover in the mid-50s.

This coming weekend will be cooler than the week in general with highs in the low to mid-70s across the area. Despite these more comfortable temperatures in the area, they are still considered above average. We will see more cloud coverage through this coming weekend than sunshine with isolated rain chances possible on Sunday.

By the start of next week, temperatures will remain in the low to mid-70s across the area with isolated rain chances continuing on Monday, becoming scattered through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid-70s through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.