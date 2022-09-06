Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

13-year-old girl killed in Minnesota boat crash

Sheriff’s officials in Minnesota are investigating a boat crash that killed a 13-year-old girl.
Sheriff’s officials in Minnesota are investigating a boat crash that killed a 13-year-old girl.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HACKENSACK, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Minnesota are investigating a boat crash that killed a 13-year-old girl.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Sunday about 10 p.m. on Ten Mile Lake near Hackensack.

Authorities said a 50-year-old Horace, North Dakota man was driving the boat when it “possibly struck something on or near the shoreline’' which caused it to crash.

The Motley girl was thrown forward and suffered fatal injuries. Despite life-saving efforts from family members and emergency responders, she died at the scene.

The driver of the boat suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

Latest News

A new radio format debuted Tuesday on KATO-FM, 93.1.
New radio stations debut in Mankato area
A Windom man has died and a teenager has life threatening injuries following a crash in...
Windom man killed, teen injured in Cottonwood County crash
farming
Congress begins work on next Farm Bill
Temperatures will remain above average for the first week of school with highs near 90 before a...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 9-6-22 - clipped version