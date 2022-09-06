Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Artistic perspective of downtown Mankato

Artistic perspective of downtown Mankato
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa strolled through the City Art Walking Sculpture Tour to learn about those unique, colorful sculptures that help shape our downtown.

The City Art Walking Sculpture Tour is located over several blocks in downtown Mankato and North Mankato. There are 31 sculptures and those rotate every year. As far as picking the sculptures, organizers had 90 to choose from this year.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

Latest News

Local Spotlight: Musician Tanner Peterson
Local Spotlight: Musician Tanner Peterson
National Read a Book Day with a local author
National Read a Book Day with a local author
A date night in Mankato
A date night in Mankato
Local Spotlight: Musician Tanner Peterson
Local Spotlight: Musician Tanner Peterson