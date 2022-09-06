Artistic perspective of downtown Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey and Lisa strolled through the City Art Walking Sculpture Tour to learn about those unique, colorful sculptures that help shape our downtown.

The City Art Walking Sculpture Tour is located over several blocks in downtown Mankato and North Mankato. There are 31 sculptures and those rotate every year. As far as picking the sculptures, organizers had 90 to choose from this year.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.