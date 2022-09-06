Easy tips for Back to School meal prep

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For some of you school has already started, for many of you it’s back to school week and that means back to the breakfast rush the hectic mornings getting out of the house and joining us is Holly Ellison, a registered dietician with Mankato Clinic. to talk about a couple different breakfast ideas.

One of the recipes Holly showed us, Baked Oatmeal

Healthy Blueberry Baked Oatmeal (Gluten-free)

Homemade and easy to make, this Healthy Blueberry Baked Oatmeal makes for a delicious breakfast and is perfect for meal prep. With its warm cinnamon and vanilla flavors, complete with blueberries and sliced almonds this recipe is one you’ll make again and again.

Prep: 10 min Cook: 35 min Total: 45 minutes

Servings: 9 servings

INGREDIENTS

2 ¾ cup old fashioned rolled oats

1 1/2 tbsp. chia seeds (optional)

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. fine salt

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

⅓ cup maple syrup or honey (use 3 tablespoons for less sweet)

1 ripe banana, mashed (~½ cup) or applesauce

2 whole eggs

1 ½ cup milk of choice

¼ cup melted unsalted butter or coconut oil

2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

¼ cup almonds, sliced or chopped + more for topping (omit for nut-free)

1 ½ cup frozen blueberries, do not thaw (may sub fresh)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375℉. Spray a 9×9 or 8×8-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

In a bowl, combine all of the ingredients and mix.

Transfer to the prepared dish. Top with a few additional frozen berries and sliced almonds, if desired.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until center is set.

Let sit for 10 minutes before serving.

Top with whipped topping or yogurt and maple syrup if you please.

NOTES

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

To reheat – microwave for 30-60 seconds or in the oven at 300 degrees until warm.

NUTRITION INFORMATION

Serving Size: 1/9 of recipe

Calories: 245

Fat: 10 g

Sat Fat: 4 g

Sodium: 100 mg

Carbohydrate: 33 g

Fiber: 5 g

Sugar: 11 g)

Protein: 6 g

