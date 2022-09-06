Hot then cold... Not much rain

Temperatures will continue to climb over the next couple of days as the extreme heat that’s been impacting much of the western US moves east. For us, it won’t be as extreme as what they’ve experienced out there, but it will be humid and that will send the heat index into the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will move across the region Thursday night into Friday, bringing scattered showers and much cooler temps for the upcoming weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wind will be from the south at around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the low 60s by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, slightly warmer and still humid. Highs will reach the mid 80s with heat index values approaching 90 degrees. The warmer air mass moving in from the west will be bringing along some smoke from western wildfires, so you will likely notice the sky becoming a bit hazy on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week. It will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. Places along and south of I-90 could warm into the low 90s on Thursday afternoon. Southerly wind gusts from 25 to 35 mph are likely throughout the day Thursday.

A cold front will move across the region Thursday night into Friday, bringing scattered showers and much cooler temps for the weekend. Unfortunately, for those that need rain, it’s not going to be a lot. A couple spots could get a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch of rain, but there won’t be much more than that.

If you are not looking forward to the Heat this week, you will definitely get a break this weekend. High temps will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s by Saturday and Sunday, with lows dropping into the upper 40s to low 50s. Our long range forecast data suggests that temperatures will climb a bit through next week, but rain chances will remain limited.

