Local Spotlight: Musician Tanner Peterson

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are so many talented local musicians right here in southern Minnesota and Kelsey and Lisa want to put them in the spotlight..

Our first local musician has roots in St. Peter and says his music comes straight from the heart, Tanner Peterson.

Tanner has a new song that will be released September 23rd. You can listen to more of Tanner’s music on Spotify and Apple Music.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.