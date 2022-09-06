Your Photos
Local Spotlight: Musician Tanner Peterson

Local Spotlight: Musician Tanner Peterson
By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There are so many talented local musicians right here in southern Minnesota and Kelsey and Lisa want to put them in the spotlight..

Our first local musician has roots in St. Peter and says his music comes straight from the heart, Tanner Peterson.

Tanner has a new song that will be released September 23rd. You can listen to more of Tanner’s music on Spotify and Apple Music.

