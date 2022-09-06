Man convicted in baby’s 2017 manslaughter arrested for assault

CULVER, MN -- A St. Louis County man convicted of manslaughter after a baby died in a 2017 house fire in Tower was arrested for assault Sunday.

According to court documents, the assault happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in Culver, Minnesota, north of Saginaw.

Jesse Bonacci-Koski, 29, of Duluth, made his first appearance in St. Louis County court Tuesday. He was cited for assault, criminal damage to property, fleeing a police officer, and obstructing the legal process, all of which are misdemeanors.

KBJR 6 reached out to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office for additional details on Sunday’s incident and what led up to it, but did not immediately hear back.

However, the son of the two people who were injured, Twin Cities resident Brent Swanson, said Bonacci-Koski trespassed onto his parents’ property Sunday.

Swanson said when his parents asked Bonacci-Koski to leave, he assaulted them.

According to Swanson, his dad suffered a broken nose, several bites, bruises, and more.

Swanson said his parent’s injuries may heal relatively quickly, but this incident will have a long-lasting impact on their sense of peace at home in Culver.

“Having your personal private space violated I think can carry a lot of weight beyond any physical damage that was done,” Brent Swanson said.

They were checked out at a hospital and then later released, according to family members.

KBJR 6 reached out to the St. Louis County Attorney’s office, they said they plan to file amended charges shortly.

In August 2017, Bonacci-Koski was was supposed to be babysitting his nephew, Bentley Koski, at a home in Tower, MN but left 11-month old Bentley home alone.

A fire broke out and Bentley died as a result.

Legal records show Bonacci-Koski admitted to being high on meth at the time of the fire, saying he couldn’t remember anything because he hadn’t slept in about a week.

Bonacci-Koski was found guilty of second degree manslaughter in that case.

In 2018, St. Louis County Judge Gary Paglicetti sentenced Bonacci-Koski which included five years in prison and three years on supervised release, time which was to be served at the St. Cloud correctional facility.

KBJR 6 is working to confirm which phase of his sentence Bonacci-Koski may have been in at the time of Sunday’s incident.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Bonacci-Koski was listed on the St. Louis County Jail roster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

