Mankato Salvation Army prepares for a busy season

The Mankato Salvation Army is gearing up for its busiest time of the year.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Salvation Army is gearing up for its busiest time of the year.

Now until December, the nonprofit is hosting several community events.

This month, it’s hosting a free-will donation rummage sale and free vacation bible school Wednesdays at Sibley Park.

In October, the Salvation Army will kick off its annual bundle me warm program, which provides free cold-weather items to people in need.

Then, on Nov. 2, it’s time to ring in the Christmas season with its Red Kettle Campaign.

The organization says all activities are made possible by volunteers.

“It makes a difference in the lives of people, and some of the easiest things people can do is give their time and talents, and the kind of impact it has is nearly limitless, and so if you ever feel like you want to make a difference, come see us,” Lt. Andy Wheeler said.

Visit the Mankato Salvation Army’s website for more information on upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

