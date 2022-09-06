New radio stations debut in Mankato area

Your Photos
A new radio format debuted Tuesday on KATO-FM, 93.1.
A new radio format debuted Tuesday on KATO-FM, 93.1.(Radio Mankato)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The “Macarena” is no more on Radio Mankato’s 93.1.

The station launched “93.1 KATO Hits” at 6 Tuesday morning after a weekend of playing the ‘90s dance sensation.

Morning hosts Cari Moriarty and Jeff “Stunt Monkey” Lang take their show from Hot 96-7 to the new station with their show “KATO Wake Up”

Country music fans can still hear Lisa Kaye and Crew further up on the dial at 100.5 FM.

Radio Mankato says each station can be streamed online on their respective websites.

