New radio stations debut in Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The “Macarena” is no more on Radio Mankato’s 93.1.

The station launched “93.1 KATO Hits” at 6 Tuesday morning after a weekend of playing the ‘90s dance sensation.

Morning hosts Cari Moriarty and Jeff “Stunt Monkey” Lang take their show from Hot 96-7 to the new station with their show “KATO Wake Up”

Country music fans can still hear Lisa Kaye and Crew further up on the dial at 100.5 FM.

Radio Mankato says each station can be streamed online on their respective websites.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.