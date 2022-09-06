Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Osage man pleads not guilty to killing woman and placing her head on a stick

Nathan Gilmore
Nathan Gilmore
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Osage man charged with the disappearance and death of a woman he just met is pleading not guilty.

22-year-old Nathan Gilmore is charged with killing Angela Bradbury back in 2021. A human skull was found in July 2021, and DNA testing confirmed it was Angela Bradbury, who was last seen in April 2021.

In an August 19th, 2022 interview with police, Gilmore reportedly claimed he met up with Bradbury on April 6th, 2021, the last day she was seen alive, but dropped her off later in Mason City. Police say Gilmore was at the park the day the skull was found and that his story reportedly changed upon further questioning.

During a search of Gilmore’s residence, police say they also found a whiteboard in Gilmore’s living room with GPS coordinates of where the skull was found.

Gilmore is pleading not guilty to Murder in the First Degree.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota
Minnesota minimum wage set to increase in 2023
Anders Odegaard
UPDATE: Family says mother of 5 allegedly beaten by ex-husband has died
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
MINNESOTA CORONAVIRUS
Frontline Worker Pay applications are closed, what’s next?
An overnight fire leaves the Lamplighter Restaurant and Lounge closed until further notice,...
Fire leaves Lamplighter Restaurant closed until further notice

Latest News

Lloyd Christopher Frank
Des Moines man charged after emaciated dog found with open wounds and chemical burns
Cirque Italia
Cirque Italia coming to Rochester this week
Public Service Loan Forgiveness
Deadline looms for federal program that could forgive certain student loans
Sheriff’s officials in Minnesota are investigating a boat crash that killed a 13-year-old girl.
13-year-old girl killed in Minnesota boat crash